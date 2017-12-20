New York Times discovers SLO’s tech scene, MindBody and Bubblegum Alley

The New York Times has discovered “sleepy” San Luis Obispo as a burgeoning California tech region.

In a story published Tuesday, reporter Kathy Chin Leong writes about the city’s “laid-back charm” and how local startup MindBody — which sells web scheduling tools, automated marketing and sales processing services to fitness and wellness businesses — has helped invigorate the area’s tech scene.

“Top tourist draws are a nearby 18th-century Spanish mission and Bubblegum Alley, a walkway lined with chewed gum,” Leong writes. “But Rick Stollmeyer, the chief executive of MindBody, envisioned it as a bustling tech hub.”

The story, headlined “How tech expanded from Silicon Valley to Bubblegum Alley,” refers to San Luis Obispo as a “small college town known by the acronym SLO, where nature buffs and health food junkies go to find their nirvana.”

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Leong also associates the area’s increasingly pricey housing market with the growing tech industry, and discusses local concerns about the region’s growth.

Of course, none of this is new to residents, who likely enjoy San Luis Obispo’s rolling hills, proximity to the ocean and local farm-to-table scene more than its wall of used gum.