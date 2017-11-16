Here’s how to watch the Leonid meteor shower in SLO County

Look up in the sky on Friday night and you could see a meteor shower.
The annual Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak late Friday night and early Saturday morning, according to National Geographic.
At that time, the moon will be in a darkened state during its new phase, so there won’t be any added glare in the night sky. The absolute best time to see the shower will be between 2 and 4 a.m., when skies are at their darkest, National Geographic said.
Though the Central Coast will see rain and cloudy skies on Friday morning, skies should clear up by Friday night in time for the shower.
Stargazers viewing the shower away from city lights can expect to see 10 to 25 meteors an hour during the peak time, according to National Geographic.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
