The Leonid meteor shower will be most visible from 2 to 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
The Leonid meteor shower will be most visible from 2 to 4 a.m. Saturday morning. tdub303 Getty Images
The Leonid meteor shower will be most visible from 2 to 4 a.m. Saturday morning. tdub303 Getty Images

Local

Here’s how to watch the Leonid meteor shower in SLO County

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

November 16, 2017 05:01 PM

Look up in the sky on Friday night and you could see a meteor shower.

The annual Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak late Friday night and early Saturday morning, according to National Geographic.

At that time, the moon will be in a darkened state during its new phase, so there won’t be any added glare in the night sky. The absolute best time to see the shower will be between 2 and 4 a.m., when skies are at their darkest, National Geographic said.

Though the Central Coast will see rain and cloudy skies on Friday morning, skies should clear up by Friday night in time for the shower.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stargazers viewing the shower away from city lights can expect to see 10 to 25 meteors an hour during the peak time, according to National Geographic.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

  Comments  

Videos

Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande

Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande 0:26

Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande
Kids enjoy the new playground at Sinsheimer Park in SLO 0:42

Kids enjoy the new playground at Sinsheimer Park in SLO
Anti-gay tirade in Santa Barbara caught on video; warning: contains highly explicit language 1:38

Anti-gay tirade in Santa Barbara caught on video; warning: contains highly explicit language

View More Video