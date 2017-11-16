Twin Cities hospital CEO will now also serve as chief at Sierra Vista in SLO

Mark Lisa, CEO at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, has been named Tenet Healthcare’s Central Coast market CEO and will now also oversee operations at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

“Mark is a highly experienced and accomplished hospital executive who understands the specific healthcare needs of the Central Coast,” Warren Kirk, CEO of Tenet’s Northern California Hospital Group, said Thursday in a statement. “This is an important market for us. As part of our long-term plans in the community, he will provide the strong leadership we need to successfully develop coordinated service lines, enhance access to high-quality healthcare and provide an even greater care experience to patients.”

Lisa has been CEO of Twin Cities since 2012. According to a news release, he was instrumental in implementing Lean Daily Management at Twin Cities and, most recently, in leading the hospital through its first Health Equality Index (HEI) certification survey with the goal of becoming the first hospital in San Luis Obispo County to achieve this designation.

“I am honored to be given this opportunity to lead our combined efforts to further improve the effectiveness of our healthcare delivery system in this area,” Lisa said in the release. “I look forward to joining with my colleagues at Sierra Vista and Twin Cities as we work collaboratively to fulfill our joint mission of consistently providing high-quality, compassionate care to Central Valley residents.”

Tim Menton has acted as interim CEO at Sierra Vista since previous CEO Joe DeSchryver left at the end of 2016 to become the chief of Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose.