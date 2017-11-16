10 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Nov. 17

Nature hike: Birds at Morro Rock
10 a.m. to Noon
Observe cormorants, pelicans, and gulls. Watch for peregrine falcons over Morro Rock and sea birds in the channel. Meet near the chain-link fence. Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Winter Faire and Juried Craft Show
Noon to 4 p.m.
Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Runs through Dec. 22. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. Free. 805-772-2504.
Nature hike: Tide Pools at Corallina Cove
2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Explore the tide pools of Corallina Cove at low tide. Meet at Bluff Trailhead, south of the Spooner Ranch House. Montaña de Oro State Park, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Nature hike: Windy Cove Mud and Tide Pools
3 to 4:30 p.m.
Learn about the plants, mud and organisms that inhabit the mud and rocks around the cove. Meet at front of the Morro Bay Museum of Natural History. Easy family walk; 1 to 2 hours. Rain cancels. 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Trevor Hall
6 p.m.
Singer-songwriter known for the song “Other Ways.” Fremont Theatre, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. https://fremontslo.com.
Easton Everett
6 to 8 p.m.
Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero, No. 5, Morro Bay. 805-772-8388.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. 805-924-1219.
San Luis Obispo Poetry Festival
7 to 9 p.m.
Poetry readings by Patti Sullivan, Bonnie Young, Jeanie Greensfelder, Carolyn Wright and Al Young. Community Room, San Luis Obispo City/County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5991.
‘The Holiday Extravaganza’
7 p.m.
“A Christmas Carol,” “Cinderella, or “The Shoe Must Go On” and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Runs through Dec. 31. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $25 to $29. 805-489-2499.
‘The Best of the Beatle Years’
8 to 10:30 p.m.
Unfinished Business. D’Anbino Vineyards and Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $10 to $15. 805-227-6800.
