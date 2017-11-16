Grover Beach man hit, killed while walking on Hwy. 101 identified

A Grover Beach man who was killed early Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 has been identified, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened about 4:30 a.m., when authorities received a call from a 41-year-old man saying that he had struck a pedestrian on the highway, south of South Higuera Street, the CHP said.
When emergency responders arrived, they found a 56-year-old man who had been struck by a 2011 Subaru Impreza in the No. 2 lane, according to the CHP. Responders took life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead.
He was identified by CHP Officer Jordan Richards as Albert Rabe.
The CHP asks anyone who may have seen “anything pertinent” in the area before the crash happened to call the CHP at 805-594-8700 and leave a message for Officer Proper.
