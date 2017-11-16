Santa Maria man dies 2 days after car crash

A man injured last week in a single-vehicle crash died two days later, Santa Maria police said Wednesday.
Emergency personnel were dispatched at 5:48 a.m. Nov. 7 to the collision at the intersection of Miller Street and Chapel Avenue.
Upon arrival, police found a pickup that had slammed into a tree and sustained major front-end damage.
The driver, Petito Espiritu, 67, of Santa Maria was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries, police said.
However, Espiritu died Nov. 9 as a result of the injuries he received in the crash, officers added.
Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.
Traffic investigators are requesting anyone who might have any information regarding the accident to contact the Police Department at 805-928-3781 extension 1176.
