A Santa Maria police officer investigates a single-vehicle accident that occurred November 7, 2017, at the intersection of Miller Street and Chapel Avenue. The driver was taken to the hospital and died two days later. Santa Maria Police Department

Local

Santa Maria man dies 2 days after car crash

By Janene Scully

Noozhawk.com

November 16, 2017 07:25 AM

A man injured last week in a single-vehicle crash died two days later, Santa Maria police said Wednesday.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at 5:48 a.m. Nov. 7 to the collision at the intersection of Miller Street and Chapel Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found a pickup that had slammed into a tree and sustained major front-end damage.

The driver, Petito Espiritu, 67, of Santa Maria was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries, police said.

However, Espiritu died Nov. 9 as a result of the injuries he received in the crash, officers added.

Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Traffic investigators are requesting anyone who might have any information regarding the accident to contact the Police Department at 805-928-3781 extension 1176.

