2 children taken to hospital in car vs. pedestrian crash in Arroyo Grande

Two children were taken to the hospital after a crash on Traffic Way in Arroyo Grande on Wednesday evening.
The Five Cities Fire Authority responded to a crash that involved two pedestrians and a vehicle, the agency said about 4:45 p.m.
No further information was immediately available.
FCFA responded to two pedestrians vs a vehicle on Traffic Way in AG. Two minors transported to Trauma Center. #5citiesfire— Five Cities Fire (@5CitiesFirePIO) November 16, 2017
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
