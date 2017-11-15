Local

2 children taken to hospital in car vs. pedestrian crash in Arroyo Grande

By Gabby Ferreira And Lucas Clark

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

lclark@thetribunenews.com

November 15, 2017 5:16 PM

Two children were taken to the hospital after a crash on Traffic Way in Arroyo Grande on Wednesday evening.

The Five Cities Fire Authority responded to a crash that involved two pedestrians and a vehicle, the agency said about 4:45 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kids enjoy the new playground at Sinsheimer Park in SLO

Kids enjoy the new playground at Sinsheimer Park in SLO 0:42

Kids enjoy the new playground at Sinsheimer Park in SLO
Anti-gay tirade in Santa Barbara caught on video; warning: contains highly explicit language 1:38

Anti-gay tirade in Santa Barbara caught on video; warning: contains highly explicit language
New SLO airport terminal makes TSA security checks faster 1:22

New SLO airport terminal makes TSA security checks faster

View More Video