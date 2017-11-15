5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Nov. 16

Cambria Newcomers Annual Craft Faire
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sixteen artists and crafters display their works. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive, Cambria. Free, $21 lunch. 805-203-5701.
Flavor Packet
6 to 8 p.m.
STAX Wine Bar, 1099 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. 805-772-5055.
SLO County Progressives Friendsgiving
6 to 9 p.m.
Potluck with beer and wine available for purchase. Bring your own plates, bowls, glasses, silverware and cloth napkins. To sign up to bring a dish or drinks, visit sloprogressives.org/volunteer/?sheet_id=12. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free with non-perishable food donation. 805-762-4922.
‘The Holiday Extravaganza’
7 p.m.
“A Christmas Carol,” “Cinderella, or, The Shoe Must Go On” and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Runs through Dec. 31. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $25 to $29. 805-489-2499.
Brass Mash
10 p.m.
Pop, rock and funk. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-1843
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments