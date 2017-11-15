Brass Mash performs Thursday at SLO Brew in San Luis Obispo.
Brass Mash performs Thursday at SLO Brew in San Luis Obispo. Courtesy photo

Local

5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Nov. 16

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

November 15, 2017 3:31 PM

Cambria Newcomers Annual Craft Faire

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sixteen artists and crafters display their works. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive, Cambria. Free, $21 lunch. 805-203-5701.

Flavor Packet

6 to 8 p.m.

STAX Wine Bar, 1099 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. 805-772-5055.

SLO County Progressives Friendsgiving

6 to 9 p.m.

Potluck with beer and wine available for purchase. Bring your own plates, bowls, glasses, silverware and cloth napkins. To sign up to bring a dish or drinks, visit sloprogressives.org/volunteer/?sheet_id=12. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free with non-perishable food donation. 805-762-4922.

‘The Holiday Extravaganza’

7 p.m.

“A Christmas Carol,” “Cinderella, or, The Shoe Must Go On” and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Runs through Dec. 31. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $25 to $29. 805-489-2499.

Brass Mash

10 p.m.

Pop, rock and funk. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-1843

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

