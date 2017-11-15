South County residents, if your water tastes like chlorine, here’s why

A stronger disinfectant is being temporarily used in the Lopez Lake drinking water distribution system, the San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works announced Tuesday.
Between Wednesday and Dec. 6, the department will apply a free chlorine disinfectant rather than the blended chlorine treatment that is typically used. Free chlorine is a stronger disinfectant than blended chlorine and is part of an annual switchover of disinfectants to help rid the water of potentially harmful bacteria, said Craig Kesler, chief plant operator.
Because the county provides water to the cities of Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, Oceano, Avila Beach and Port San Luis, those water systems also will convert their treatment processes to free chlorine.
“Each individual customer has his or her own sensitivity level to the taste and/or odor of chlorine,” Kesler said in a release. “Although many detect no change at all, others may notice a taste or chemical odor similar to a swimming pool.”
Kesler said most customers will not need to take any precautions because the water remains safe to drink by federal and state drinking water standards.
Anyone with questions or concerns about their drinking water is encouraged to contact their local water supplier.
