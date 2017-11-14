3 Los Padres campgrounds closed for the next month

Three campgrounds in the Los Padres National Forest will close for the next month, the U.S. Forest Service announced Tuesday.

The campgrounds affected are Brookshire, La Panza and Miranda Pine in the Santa Lucia Ranger District, the Forest Service said.

The closures are effective immediately and will last for the next four to five weeks, according to a news release.

Construction crews will be demolishing old toilet buildings and constructing new vault toilets during that time. The public will not be allowed to enter the campgrounds until work is completed, the Forest Service said.