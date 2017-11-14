SLO company needs your help to fill a truck with food for the needy

ASAP Movers has a challenge for you this weekend: Fill one of its trucks with food for the needy.
The local moving company will park one of its moving trucks outside the Trader Joe’s in San Luis Obispo for the “Fill-A-Truck” food drive, according to a news release.
The effort, which is put on by ASAP Movers in partnership with the nonprofit Move For Hunger, will give all of the collected food items to the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County.
They are asking for nonperishable food items, such as peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta, rice, beans and cereal.
The effort will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
