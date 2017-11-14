A group of C.L. Smith Elementary school first-graders load up a cart with cereal as they shopped for food to donate to the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County in April 2016. ASAP Movers is hosting a food drive to benefit the Food Bank this weekend.
A group of C.L. Smith Elementary school first-graders load up a cart with cereal as they shopped for food to donate to the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County in April 2016. ASAP Movers is hosting a food drive to benefit the Food Bank this weekend. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
A group of C.L. Smith Elementary school first-graders load up a cart with cereal as they shopped for food to donate to the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County in April 2016. ASAP Movers is hosting a food drive to benefit the Food Bank this weekend. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Local

SLO company needs your help to fill a truck with food for the needy

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

November 14, 2017 11:23 AM

ASAP Movers has a challenge for you this weekend: Fill one of its trucks with food for the needy.

The local moving company will park one of its moving trucks outside the Trader Joe’s in San Luis Obispo for the “Fill-A-Truck” food drive, according to a news release.

The effort, which is put on by ASAP Movers in partnership with the nonprofit Move For Hunger, will give all of the collected food items to the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County.

They are asking for nonperishable food items, such as peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta, rice, beans and cereal.

The effort will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

New SLO airport terminal makes TSA security checks faster

New SLO airport terminal makes TSA security checks faster 1:22

New SLO airport terminal makes TSA security checks faster
Negranti Creamery opens its first store — in Paso Robles' Tin City 0:53

Negranti Creamery opens its first store — in Paso Robles' Tin City
Beauty and function: See Cal Poly students build unique pieces of furniture 1:45

Beauty and function: See Cal Poly students build unique pieces of furniture

View More Video