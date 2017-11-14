Traffic backed up on northbound Hwy. 101 after crash

Traffic is backed up on northbound Highway 101 due to a multiple-vehicle collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened about 7:40 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway near the Price Street off ramp, according to the CHP dispatch log. About five vehicles were involved. Tow trucks have been called to the scene.
As of 8:10 a.m., Caltrans traffic cameras showed traffic backing up as far back as Oak Park Boulevard in Arroyo Grande.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
