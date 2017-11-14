A crash that occurred on northbound Highway 101 near the Price Street off ramp caused traffic to back up on Tuesday morning.
Traffic backed up on northbound Hwy. 101 after crash

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

November 14, 2017 8:20 AM

Traffic is backed up on northbound Highway 101 due to a multiple-vehicle collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 7:40 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway near the Price Street off ramp, according to the CHP dispatch log. About five vehicles were involved. Tow trucks have been called to the scene.

As of 8:10 a.m., Caltrans traffic cameras showed traffic backing up as far back as Oak Park Boulevard in Arroyo Grande.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

