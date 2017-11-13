Grover Beach man hit, killed while walking on Hwy. 101

A Grover Beach man was killed early Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 when he was struck by a vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said.
About 4:30 a.m., authorities received a 911 call from a 41-year-old man saying that he had struck a pedestrian on the highway, south of South Higuera Street, the CHP said.
When emergency responders arrived, they found a 56-year-old man who had been struck by a 2011 Subaru Impreza in the No. 2 lane, according to the CHP. Responders took life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead.
Authorities completely shut down the northbound side of the highway at 4:40 a.m. as they investigated the crash, the CHP said. The No. 1 lane was reopened to traffic just before 6 a.m., and the highway was completely open as of about 8 a.m.
Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be factors as far as the driver of the car is concerned, but authorities are still investigating whether they were factors for the pedestrian.
The CHP asks anyone who may have seen “anything pertinent” in the area before the crash happened to call the CHP at 805-594-8700 and leave a message for Officer Proper.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
