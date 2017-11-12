SLO County weather forecast for the week of Nov. 13

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
A cold front will move through Northern California on Monday and produce rain as far south as Monterey Bay. Precipitation across the Sierra Nevada will get southward to about Yosemite, with snow levels generally above 6,500 feet, lowering slightly by Tuesday morning.
Along the Central Coast, upper-level winds from the west-southwest will continue to bring in variable amounts of mid- to high-level clouds, mostly cirrus clouds composed of ice crystals, into Tuesday. At Earth’s surface, moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) and at times gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning hours through Tuesday will keep the marine layer out to sea. Monday’s high temperatures will range from the low to mid-70s in the North County and coastal valleys, while the beaches will reach the 60s.
A stronger low-pressure system may then impact San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties late Wednesday into Thursday with increasing clouds and southerly winds. The associated cold front is forecast to pass Thursday morning with rain. The system looks to tap some subtropical moisture before moving ashore. Rainfall amounts are expected to range between a few tenths to more than an inch in the Santa Lucia Mountains above San Simeon and Cambria. Rain will taper off Thursday afternoon; however, areas of mist and drizzle are forecast Thursday night into Friday morning.
Surf report
A 2- to 3-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline Monday. Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) Tuesday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet (with an 8- to 12-second period) Wednesday. Increasing southerly seas are forecast Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, followed by a 6- to 8-foot (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 13-second period) Thursday morning into Friday. This northwesterly swell will decrease to 2 to 4 feet (with a 10- to 12-second period) on Saturday into next Sunday.
Southern Hemisphere swell: Monday’s 3- to 4-foot Southern Hemisphere (195-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) will gradually decrease Tuesday and Wednesday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 57 and 59 degrees through Friday.
▪ ▪ ▪
At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. If it rains Wednesday and Thursday, be especially careful; rain could release oil and grease that has accumulated on our roadways, creating slippery conditions. Please slow down and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Driving too fast is the No. 1 cause of accidents on wet days.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
40 71
44 66
42 69
46 62
37 67
39 70
38 71
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
49 73
53 72
53 69
52 66
46 71
45 72
47 73
Comments