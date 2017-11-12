Cal Poly students compete to create best furniture design and win visit to Italy

Cal Poly and Vellum Design Build co-hosted the 14th annual Vellum Furniture Design Exhibition last weekend, with groups competing for the chance to visit Milan, Italy.
The competition, hosted at the former Davidson’s Furniture store at 669 Higuera St., asked participants “to conceive and construct projects that range from tables and chairs to light fixtures, toys and other furniture design solutions,” according to a Cal Poly statement.
The winning design, by fourth-year student Josh Miller of Shields Studio, was a multilevel side table with attached lamp.
All designs had to be original and fabricated by each student or team of students, with entries judged on function, individuality and beauty. The prize for winning was a trip to Milan next April for Salone Internazionale del Mobile, “the largest furniture fair in the world.”
