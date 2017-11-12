Local

Cal Poly students compete to create best furniture design and win visit to Italy

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

November 12, 2017 11:08 AM

Cal Poly and Vellum Design Build co-hosted the 14th annual Vellum Furniture Design Exhibition last weekend, with groups competing for the chance to visit Milan, Italy.

The competition, hosted at the former Davidson’s Furniture store at 669 Higuera St., asked participants “to conceive and construct projects that range from tables and chairs to light fixtures, toys and other furniture design solutions,” according to a Cal Poly statement.

The winning design, by fourth-year student Josh Miller of Shields Studio, was a multilevel side table with attached lamp.

Miller_J_Milano_Grand_Prize_2017b
Josh Miller’s winning multi-level side table with incorporated lamp in last weekend’s 14th annual Vellum Furniture Design Exhibition hosted by Cal Poly.
Cal Poly

All designs had to be original and fabricated by each student or team of students, with entries judged on function, individuality and beauty. The prize for winning was a trip to Milan next April for Salone Internazionale del Mobile, “the largest furniture fair in the world.”

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

