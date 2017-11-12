Local

Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Nov. 13

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

November 12, 2017 10:50 AM

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400; proposal for public art piece in City Council chambers; rsolution updating operating fees in Master Fee Schedule; approve reorganization of recreation services department; discussion of loss of beverage container recycling centers.

Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Cerro Roble Development annexation vote; consider an El Camino Real downtown traffic calming and corridor plan.

Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6200. Swearing in of City Manager Scott Collins; adoption of city cannabis ordinance; consideration of approval for water reclamation facility lift station and offsite pipelines design services.

Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider a new 105-room, four-story Homewood Suites Hotel on Dallons Drive.

Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Application for gas station and convenience store at 591 Five Cities Drive; consider new 46-room motel at 855 North 4th St.

San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Consider options for reinstating a mosquito-control program; waive permit processing fees for permits requested by Dana Adobe Nipomo Amigos.

San Luis Obispo Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 781-7200. Zoning regulations update; review of a Planning Commission use permit to allow a mixed-use project at 3138 McMillan Ave.; review of a tentative parcel map to create two lots at 600 Perkins Lane.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Osos Veterans Day ceremony honors those who fought to defend the U.S.

Los Osos Veterans Day ceremony honors those who fought to defend the U.S. 1:34

Los Osos Veterans Day ceremony honors those who fought to defend the U.S.
Timelapse: Construction of SLO-Op Climbing's new gym The Pad 1:09

Timelapse: Construction of SLO-Op Climbing's new gym The Pad
Landowners push back against proposed Lake Nacimiento water tunnel 0:57

Landowners push back against proposed Lake Nacimiento water tunnel

View More Video