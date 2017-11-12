Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Nov. 13

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400; proposal for public art piece in City Council chambers; rsolution updating operating fees in Master Fee Schedule; approve reorganization of recreation services department; discussion of loss of beverage container recycling centers.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Cerro Roble Development annexation vote; consider an El Camino Real downtown traffic calming and corridor plan.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6200. Swearing in of City Manager Scott Collins; adoption of city cannabis ordinance; consideration of approval for water reclamation facility lift station and offsite pipelines design services.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider a new 105-room, four-story Homewood Suites Hotel on Dallons Drive.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Application for gas station and convenience store at 591 Five Cities Drive; consider new 46-room motel at 855 North 4th St.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Consider options for reinstating a mosquito-control program; waive permit processing fees for permits requested by Dana Adobe Nipomo Amigos.
San Luis Obispo Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 781-7200. Zoning regulations update; review of a Planning Commission use permit to allow a mixed-use project at 3138 McMillan Ave.; review of a tentative parcel map to create two lots at 600 Perkins Lane.
