Man killed, woman seriously injured in Santa Barbara rollover crash

One person was killed and another was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle, rollover crash on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The crash occurred at about 4:45 p.m. a half mile north of Cathedral Oaks Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Two people — a man and a woman — were in the small sedan that overturned, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.
The man was declared dead at the scene. His name was not released pending notification of relatives.
The woman suffered moderate injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Her name and details on her condition were not available.
Highway 154 was closed in both directions following the crash.
The crash is under investigation by the CHP.
