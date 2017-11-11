20 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Nov. 12

Craftmystic Faire
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Music. Elm Street Park, 1221 Ash St., Arroyo Grande. 805-489-2432.
Monarch butterfly migration
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Rain cancels. Pismo Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-548-0390.
Cambria Craft Circle Arts and Crafts Sale
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Handcrafted items including quilts, baby clothes and toys, hats and scarves, placemats, jewelry, Christmas items and more. Proceeds are donated to local charities. Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Ave., Cambria. 805-927-4356.
Veterans Day Luncheon
11:50 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Luncheon for veterans and active duty military, catered by Old San Luis BBQ. Grace Bible Church, 100 Rodeo Drive, Arroyo Grande. $5 to $10. 805-489-4200.
Duna Vista Exploration Hike
Noon to 3 p.m.
Park ranger-led, strenuous hike up to the peak of Duna Vista. Hike is just over seven miles long. Meet at the kiosk on the Wittenberg Arm. Rain cancels. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Winter Faire and Juried Craft Show
Noon to 4 p.m.
Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. Free. 805-772-2504.
Succulent Sunday
1 to 3 p.m.
Choose from different sizes and shapes of wreaths or paint a custom made birdhouse then plant with succulents. Pre-register at www.CreativeMeTime.com. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. $70 to $90. 805-286-5993.
Max MacLaury
1 to 4 p.m.
Songwriters At Play. Sculpterra Winery, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-8881.
DANA Cultural Center Program Day
1 to 4 p.m.
Learn about livestock brands, design your own brand and participate in a round-up. DANA Cultural Center, Dana Adobe, 671 S. Oakglen Ave., Nipomo. Free. 805-929-5679.
Arroyo Grande Village Historic Walk
2 p.m.
Guided stroll through the Village of Arroyo Grande to see historic sites. Meet at corner of Branch and Bridge Streets. Sierra Club. Arroyo Grande, 800 W. Branch Street, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-549-0355.
San Luis Obispo Poetry Festival
2 to 4 p.m.
Featured poets include Glenna Luschei and Michael Hannon. Coalesce Garden Chapel, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Donations. 805-903-3595.
‘Rounding Third’
2 to 4 p.m.; 7 to 9 p.m.
Two Little League coaches face the facts of fatherhood, sports and life. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20-$35. 805-786-2440.
‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’
2 to 4 p.m.
A middle-aged couple experience a breakdown in their marriage. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Cambria. $15 to $20. 805-927-8190.
‘The Member of the Wedding’
3 p.m.
A girl wants to join her brother and his bride on their honeymoon. By The Sea Productions. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20 to $25. 805-776-3287.
‘The Last Flapper’
3 p.m.
One-woman play about Zelda Fitzgerald, wife of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $20 to $25. 805-927-3877.
San Luis Obispo County Band
3 to 4:30 p.m.
Homeless services concert. Mount Carmel Lutheran Church, 1701 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-773-0323.
Cal Poly Bandfest 2017: Earth
3 to 5 p.m.
Cal Poly Wind Bands. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.
‘Phantom of the Melodrama’
6 p.m.
“The Phantom of the Opera” musical spoof. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.
Zac Young
6 to 9 p.m.
Georgia author, songwriter and poet. The Last Stage West/Toro Creek Event Center, 15050 Morro Road, Atascadero. Free. 805-792-0505.
‘Triplicity’
Through Jan. 30.
Rod Steelman, Dorothy Riggs and Greg Wilkins. Frame Works, 339 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. 805-542-9000.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
