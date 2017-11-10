20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Nov. 11

Remembering Those Who Serve
9 to 11 a.m.
Remember those who have served and those who continue to serve. Registration required. Bring a picture of your loved one for the art project. Program sponsored by Friends of Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave. Free. 805-528-1862.
Bluff Trail Walk
10 a.m. to Noon
Birds and more at the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve. 2 hours; 2 miles. Begins at the south end of the Bluff Trail. Rain cancels. 604 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-400-5366.
Sowing a Winter Cover Crop
10 a.m. to Noon
Join with friends and neighbors to prepare City Farm SLO for winter. City Farm veggie snacks will be provided. City Farm SLO, 1221 Calle Joaquin, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-769-8344.
Nature Hike: Birds of the Lake
10 a.m. to Noon
Join a ranger for a guided nature walk to learn about birds in the park. Meet at Cottonwood Cove. Rain cancels. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day-use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Veterans Day at the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum will open to honor all our veterans on Veterans Day. Also on display will be a White Table of Remembrance and a Fallen Soldier Battlefield Cross, which honor service members who remain missing or unaccounted for or those lost in battle. Refreshments. Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Free.
Write a Letter to a Hero
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In honor of Veterans Day, the Los Osos library will have materials available for adults and big kids to write a letter to a hero. Sponsored by Friends of Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave. Free. 805-528-1862.
Garagiste Festival
11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Wine seminars, grand tasting and after-party with music by High Voltage. Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. $65 to $135. 805-769-8211.
Stalag Luft IV and the 86-Day Hunger March
1 to 2:30 p.m.
David Dorfmeier shares the story of his father’s internment as a POW in a German Luftwaffe camp during World War II. San Luis Obispo Library, Community Room, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5991.
Saturday Live
1 to 4 p.m.
Noach Tangeras. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
‘Tanna’ movie showing
4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
A young couple on a South Pacific island decide to marry for love. Cambria Film Club. Rabobank, 1070 Main St., Cambria. $10. 805-927-0124.
Thank-A-Vet Concert
4 to 8 p.m.
Rio Salinas with Louie Ortega, and Kenny Lee Lewis. Benefits Veterans Express Shuttle. SLO Brew, The Rock, 855 Aerovista Lane, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20; free for children under 12. 805-543-1843.
Poker Tournament
5 to 9 p.m.
Texas Hold ’em poker tournament supports Wishes for Warriors. Barbecue chicken dinner. Dinner is at 5 p.m.; tournament starts at 6. Kiwanis Hall, 7848 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. $15 to $60. 805-748-7176.
Sweet November Tour
6 to 9 p.m.
2Ton Bridge, Dharmasoul and Helen Rose. Toro Creek Event Center, The Last Stage West, 15050 Morro Road, Atascadero. Free. 805-461-1393.
Football: Sacramento State at Cal Poly
6:05 p.m.
The Mustangs host the Sacramento State Hornets. Alex G. Spanos Stadium, Cal Poly. www.calpolymustangs.com.
Coco Montoya
6:30 p.m.
Legendary blues-rock guitarist and vocalist. Fall Fest. Pavilion on the Lake, 9315 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. $12 to $200. 805-459-6939.
Foggy Bay String Band
6:30 to 10 p.m.
Contra dance with callers Phil Curnow and Jean Gorrindo. Odd Fellows Hall, 520 Dana St., San Luis Obispo. $5 to $10, children under 16 free. 805-602-2929.
Mimi Blais
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Canadian pianist Mimi Blais plays ragtime, jazz, folk and blues, as well as classical pieces. Don’s String Shop, 1030 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos. $20. 805-528-6557.
Cut Copy
8 p.m.
Australian electronic band. Fremont Theatre, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. fremontslo.com.
‘An Americana Salute to Our Veterans’
8 to 10 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Symphony. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $20 to $80. 805-756-4849.
Improv Comedy Show
8 to 10 p.m.
Short-form improvisational comedy. Central Coast Comedy Theater. Kreuzberg Coffee Co., 685 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-242-3109.
