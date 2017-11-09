10 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Nov. 10

Thundering Canyon String Band and The Monroe
5 to 8 p.m., 9 p.m. to midnight.
Veterans honor the 242nd birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay.
Yucca Mountain — is it viable?
5:30 to 8 p.m.
Second in a three-part series regarding the radioactive waste that will be left behind when Diablo Canyon closes. San Luis Obispo City/County Library, Community Room, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. 805-467-2431.
Sip and Paint
6 to 8 p.m.
An evening of sipping and painting. Materials and glass of wine included, as well as step-by-step art instruction. No experience required. CaliPaso Tasting Room, 809 13th St., Paso Robles. $45. 805-226-9296.
Gypsy Soul
6:30 to 10 p.m.
Benefits troopcarepacks.org. Castoro Cellars, 1315 N. Bethel Road, Templeton. $30. 661-317-6048.
Petrella and Mixed Influence
7 to 9 p.m.
Rhythm and blues and country music. The Porch Café, 22322 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita. Free. 805-438-3376.
‘Rounding Third’
7 to 9 p.m.
Two Little League coaches face the facts of fatherhood, sports and life. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20-$35. 805-786-2440.
‘Stage Door’
7 to 9 p.m.
The hopes and ambitions of 16 aspiring actresses. Templeton High School Drama. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 S. Main St. $12, $10 students and seniors. 805-591-4770.
‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’
7:30 p.m.
A middle-aged couple experience a breakdown in their marriage. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $15 to $20. 805-927-8190.
‘The Last Flapper’
7:30 p.m.
One-woman play about Zelda Fitzgerald, wife of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $20 to $25. 805-927-3877.
The Bryan Titus Trio
8 p.m.
Bluegrass and American roots music. Música del Rio, Atascadero. $20. Must RSVP: 805-466-6941.
