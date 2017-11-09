The Bryan Titus Trio plays in Atascadero on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
10 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Nov. 10

Thundering Canyon String Band and The Monroe

5 to 8 p.m., 9 p.m. to midnight.

Veterans honor the 242nd birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay.

Yucca Mountain — is it viable?

5:30 to 8 p.m.

Second in a three-part series regarding the radioactive waste that will be left behind when Diablo Canyon closes. San Luis Obispo City/County Library, Community Room, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. 805-467-2431.

Sip and Paint

6 to 8 p.m.

An evening of sipping and painting. Materials and glass of wine included, as well as step-by-step art instruction. No experience required. CaliPaso Tasting Room, 809 13th St., Paso Robles. $45. 805-226-9296.

Gypsy Soul

6:30 to 10 p.m.

Benefits troopcarepacks.org. Castoro Cellars, 1315 N. Bethel Road, Templeton. $30. 661-317-6048.

Petrella and Mixed Influence

7 to 9 p.m.

Rhythm and blues and country music. The Porch Café, 22322 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita. Free. 805-438-3376.

‘Rounding Third’

7 to 9 p.m.

Two Little League coaches face the facts of fatherhood, sports and life. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20-$35. 805-786-2440.

‘Stage Door’

7 to 9 p.m.

The hopes and ambitions of 16 aspiring actresses. Templeton High School Drama. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 S. Main St. $12, $10 students and seniors. 805-591-4770.

‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’

7:30 p.m.

A middle-aged couple experience a breakdown in their marriage. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $15 to $20. 805-927-8190.

‘The Last Flapper’

7:30 p.m.

One-woman play about Zelda Fitzgerald, wife of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $20 to $25. 805-927-3877.

The Bryan Titus Trio

8 p.m.

Bluegrass and American roots music. Música del Rio, Atascadero. $20. Must RSVP: 805-466-6941.

