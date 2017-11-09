Cal Poly’s logging team chops down the competition to claim No. 1 title

Cal Poly’s logging team toppled the competition to claim first place at the Cal Conclave collegiate logging competition held Saturday on campus.

The 24-member team, consisting of women and men, competed in three groups of eight, “based on a combination of ability, improvement and commitment to the competition,” according to a statement from Cal Poly spokeswoman AnnMarie Cornejo.

Will Kraemer, a bioresource and agricultural engineering junior at Cal Poly, also won the title “Bull of the Woods,” given to the top male competitor.

Cal Poly went head-to-head with teams from Humboldt State University, UC Berkeley and Northern Arizona University at the all-day event; a team from Arizona claimed second place while a team from Humboldt took third.

Events included tree climbing, power saw (chainsaw), single and double buck with cross cut saws, obstacle pole, choker setting and more, Cornejo wrote in a statement.

Cal Poly is set to host the 79th annual Association of Western Forestry Clubs Logging Sports Conclave, the largest annual college competition of its kind, in spring 2018.