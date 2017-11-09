The Cal Poly logging team took first place at the Cal Conclave on Nov. 4. Pictured, from left to right in the top row, is Vanessa Shevlin, Kyle Rozell, Ian Wilson, Will Kraemer, Clark Hunter and Remy Winters. In the bottom row, from left to right, is Erin Delany, Professor Samantha Gill and Rachel Wehrman.
Cal Poly’s logging team chops down the competition to claim No. 1 title

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

November 09, 2017 5:12 PM

Cal Poly’s logging team toppled the competition to claim first place at the Cal Conclave collegiate logging competition held Saturday on campus.

The 24-member team, consisting of women and men, competed in three groups of eight, “based on a combination of ability, improvement and commitment to the competition,” according to a statement from Cal Poly spokeswoman AnnMarie Cornejo.

Will Kraemer, a bioresource and agricultural engineering junior at Cal Poly, also won the title “Bull of the Woods,” given to the top male competitor.

Cal Poly went head-to-head with teams from Humboldt State University, UC Berkeley and Northern Arizona University at the all-day event; a team from Arizona claimed second place while a team from Humboldt took third.

Events included tree climbing, power saw (chainsaw), single and double buck with cross cut saws, obstacle pole, choker setting and more, Cornejo wrote in a statement.

Cal Poly is set to host the 79th annual Association of Western Forestry Clubs Logging Sports Conclave, the largest annual college competition of its kind, in spring 2018.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

