Veterans can get free meals at these SLO County restaurants

Several Central Coast restaurants will offer free food and drinks over Veterans Day weekend to those who’ve served in the military.

Here’s a list of restaurants offering military deals in honor of the holiday.

Those interested are encouraged to call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions and what proof of service they need to see.

Applebee’s will offer veterans and active-duty service members a free meal on Saturday.

Veterans and active-duty military members get a free entree on Saturday.

All active-duty military members and veterans get a free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” pancake meal at Denny’s Friday from 5 a.m. to noon.

Anyone with a military ID gets a free order of pancakes on Friday.

Little Caesars will offer veterans and active service members a free $5 “Hot-and-Ready-Lunch Combo” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal from a limited menu at Olive Garden on Saturday. Beverages are not included in the offer.

Active-duty military and veterans, as well as their spouses, can get a free tall coffee on Saturday.