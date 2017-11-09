Veterans Day events in San Luis Obispo County

Several events will be held in San Luis Obispo County to celebrate Veterans Day.
All events take place Saturday, unless otherwise noted. All are free, not including barbecues following the ceremonies.
San Luis Obispo County
Historical military aircraft will perform flyovers during Veterans Day ceremonies throughout San Luis Obispo County. Organized by Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles. 805-674-2907.
The flyover schedule is as follows:
11 a.m. Paso Robles District Cemetery, 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive
11:30 a.m. Los Osos Valley Mortuary and Memorial Park, 2260 Los Osos Valley Road
11:55 a.m. Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial, 9029 Morro Road, Atascadero
Atascadero
11 a.m. Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial, 9029 Morro Road. Ceremony includes a speech by former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot Ed Cobleigh, the Veteran of the Year award and the presentation of quilts to 25 veterans by Quilts of Valor, followed by music and a community barbecue. Food and drinks cost $5 to $10. 805-423-5482.
Cambria
11 a.m. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. Ceremony includes patriotic music and a speech by Vietnam War veteran and “Killing Memories” filmmaker Pete Pepper, followed by a barbecue. 805-927-1876.
Los Osos
10:30 a.m. Los Osos Valley Mortuary and Memorial Park, 2260 Los Osos Valley Road. Ceremony includes a speech by retired U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Christenson, music by the SLO County Band and a display of antique firearms by the San Luis Obispo Historical Arms Society, followed by a hot dog lunch. Donations accepted. 805-528-1500.
Paso Robles
11 a.m. Paso Robles District Cemetery, 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive. Ceremony includes patriotic music and a speech by U.S. Army Col. Kerry E. Norman, garrison commander at Fort Hunter Liggett. Coffee, hot chocolate and a hot dog lunch. 805-238-4544.
Pismo Beach
11 a.m. Pismo Beach Pier, 101 Pomeroy Ave. Ceremony includes patriotic music, a rifle volley and a speech by Lt. Col. Matthew Hyland, commander of the 30th Space Communications Squadron at Vandenberg Air Force Base. 805-773-4382.
San Luis Obispo
6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Chorro Street, between Higuera and Monterey streets. Ceremonial procession through Downtown SLO Farmers Market, plus ceremony, veterans organizations booths and music by 40th Infantry Division Band from Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos. 805-541-0286.
