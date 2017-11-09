SLO police plan DUI patrols on Friday night

San Luis Obispo police will be on the lookout for alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers this Friday, the department said in a news release.
The DUI saturation patrols will last from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. in “areas with high frequencies of DUI collisions and/or arrests,” the department said.
Funding for the operation was provided to the department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
