SLO police plan DUI patrols on Friday night

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

November 09, 2017 10:58 AM

San Luis Obispo police will be on the lookout for alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers this Friday, the department said in a news release.

The DUI saturation patrols will last from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. in “areas with high frequencies of DUI collisions and/or arrests,” the department said.

Funding for the operation was provided to the department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

