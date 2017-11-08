Local

5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Nov. 9

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

November 08, 2017 5:33 PM

‘Phantom of the Melodrama’

6 p.m.

“The Phantom of the Opera” musical spoof. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.

The BanjerDan Show

6 to 9 p.m.

BanjerDan, Tim Jackson and Dulcie Taylor. Toro Creek Event Center, Last Stage West, 15050 Morro Road, Atascadero. Free. 805-792-0505.

‘Rounding Third’

7 to 9 p.m.

Two Little League coaches face the facts of fatherhood, sports and life. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20-$35. 805-786-2440.

‘Stage Door’

7 to 9 p.m.

The hopes and ambitions of 16 aspiring actresses. Templeton High School Drama. Performing Arts Center, 1200 S. Main St. $12, $10 students and seniors. 805-591-4770.

‘4,000 Miles’

8 to 9:45 p.m.

Comedy/drama: While biking across America, Leo experiences a horrific event and spends a month with his 91-year-old grandmother. Together, the pair navigates a maze of heartbreak, humor and healing. Spanos Theatre, PAC, Cal Poly. $12 and $20. 805-756-4849.

