Cal Fire plans to conduct a 25-acre vegetation management burn Wednesday in Atascadero, spokesman Chris Elms said.

The controlled burn is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and should be completed by about 5 p.m. Crews will be working in the area of Santa Lucia and Llano roads, Elms said.

Elms said smoke will likely be visible in northwest Atascadero near the San Anselmo Road off-ramp, and fire engines and bulldozers will be on scene.