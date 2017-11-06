Fire destroys big rig, spreads to brush on Hwy. 101 in Santa Barbara County

A fire fully engulfed a tractor-trailer along Highway 101 on Monday, spreading to nearby brush and prompting the temporary closure of the road south of Buellton.
Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the incident on northbound Highway 101 near Old Coast Highway at 11:40 a.m. Firefighters reported that flames had fully engulfed the tractor and started spreading to the trailer plus nearby vegetation.
The brush fire was estimated at an acre and a half, with crews quickly containing the blaze.
The roadway was expected to remain closed for about 20 minutes, according to California Highway Patrol emergency dispatch reports.
