Fire destroys big rig, spreads to brush on Hwy. 101 in Santa Barbara County

More Videos 1:46 Section 8 housing helps these SLO County residents Pause 0:59 Get a bird's-eye video of construction on SLO's historic Octagon Barn 0:18 Pacific Wildlife Care's Soupabration helps animals like Denali, a red-tailed hawk 3:18 Watch Atascadero police body cam footage of incident that led to racial bias lawsuit 1:06 Foster's Freeze sign taken down in San Luis Obispo 0:51 Fire guts semi-truck, spreads to brush on Highway 101 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:16 Harmony beachfront home goes on the market for $6.7 million 1:13 Take a tour: SLO County airport's new terminal opens Nov. 1 3:11 Can you guess these SLO County landmarks from above? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fire guts semi-truck, spreads to brush on Highway 101 A fire gutted a tractor-trailer along Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, spreading to nearby brush and prompting the temporary closure of the road south of Buellton. A fire gutted a tractor-trailer along Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, spreading to nearby brush and prompting the temporary closure of the road south of Buellton. Mike Eliason Santa Barbara County

