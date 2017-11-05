Executive Cheff Matt Becket of Linn’s in Cambria is shown serving Linn’s Farm Autumn Butternut Squash soup, topped with Vanilla Apple Foam and Candied Pepitas soup.
Executive Cheff Matt Becket of Linn’s in Cambria is shown serving Linn’s Farm Autumn Butternut Squash soup, topped with Vanilla Apple Foam and Candied Pepitas soup. Laura Dickinson The Tribune
Executive Cheff Matt Becket of Linn’s in Cambria is shown serving Linn’s Farm Autumn Butternut Squash soup, topped with Vanilla Apple Foam and Candied Pepitas soup. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Local

Wildlife benefits from souped-up Morro Bay fundraiser

November 05, 2017 4:37 PM

Chefs from across San Luis Obispo County competed for the best soups, as chosen by celebrity chefs and judges, Sunday in a fundraiser for Morro Bay’s Pacific Wildlife Care.

Soupabration! attracted 14 chefs. The Cambrian’s Culinary Corner columnist, Consuelo Macedo, and KTEA radio’s Claudia Hernandez-Franco served judges in blind tasting, along with celebrity chefs Dakota Weiss and Mirko Paderno, both of Los Angeles; and Jaime Lewis, managing editor of the magazine Edible San Luis Obispo.

A new added event, “Morro Bay Wild,” featured an exclusive tour of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic giving participants a rare opportunity to see how the animals are cared for.

Six local wineries and beer tasting was also featured, along with a silent auction, raffles, and a holiday gift table. Wildlife serving as Pacific Wildlife Care “Wildlife Ambassadors” were held by volunteer educators who spoke about animals in their care. Marcelle Bakula, event co-chair with Charmaine Coimbra, said the goal was to raise $20,000 for the center, and that almost 200 people were in attendance at the event.

Pacific Wildlife Care treats nearly 3,000 wild aninmals every year from more than 200 species with the goal of returning healthy animals to the wild. PWC has more than 800 members, donors, volunteers and staff. This was the seventh year for the Soupabration! event.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dia de los Muertos: Families come together to celebrate at Mission Plaza in SLO

Dia de los Muertos: Families come together to celebrate at Mission Plaza in SLO 1:14

Dia de los Muertos: Families come together to celebrate at Mission Plaza in SLO

Section 8 housing helps these SLO County residents 1:46

Section 8 housing helps these SLO County residents
Covered California executive director speaks in downtown SLO 0:43

Covered California executive director speaks in downtown SLO

View More Video