Wildlife benefits from souped-up Morro Bay fundraiser

Chefs from across San Luis Obispo County competed for the best soups, as chosen by celebrity chefs and judges, Sunday in a fundraiser for Morro Bay’s Pacific Wildlife Care.
Soupabration! attracted 14 chefs. The Cambrian’s Culinary Corner columnist, Consuelo Macedo, and KTEA radio’s Claudia Hernandez-Franco served judges in blind tasting, along with celebrity chefs Dakota Weiss and Mirko Paderno, both of Los Angeles; and Jaime Lewis, managing editor of the magazine Edible San Luis Obispo.
A new added event, “Morro Bay Wild,” featured an exclusive tour of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic giving participants a rare opportunity to see how the animals are cared for.
Six local wineries and beer tasting was also featured, along with a silent auction, raffles, and a holiday gift table. Wildlife serving as Pacific Wildlife Care “Wildlife Ambassadors” were held by volunteer educators who spoke about animals in their care. Marcelle Bakula, event co-chair with Charmaine Coimbra, said the goal was to raise $20,000 for the center, and that almost 200 people were in attendance at the event.
Pacific Wildlife Care treats nearly 3,000 wild aninmals every year from more than 200 species with the goal of returning healthy animals to the wild. PWC has more than 800 members, donors, volunteers and staff. This was the seventh year for the Soupabration! event.
