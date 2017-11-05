Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Nov. 6

Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Introduction and first reading of ordinance to regulate use of expanded polystyrene products; measure K-14 Street Repair bond issuance and street repair update.
Morro Bay Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6201. Discussion of possible updates to 2007 Parking Management Plan to improve overall business atmosphere downtown and on the Embarcadero.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7200. Adoption of single-use straw and single-use plastic bottle ordinances; Avila Ranch community facilities district implementation actions; process for development a fiscal health response plan; annual hearing for the Tourism Business Improvement District.
Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Financial audit report for fiscal year 2016-17; authorize task order for supervisory control and data acquisition system server replacement project.
Oceano Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-481-6730. Receive and file audited financial statements and independent auditor’s report from Caliber Audit and Attest; consider budget adjustments of $69,165 for Five Cities Fire Authority and $1,360 for backhoe appurtenances; review results of Median Household Income Survey and consider letter in support to Rural Community Assistance Partnership.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Appeal of decision regarding new three-story residence and garage on Fresno Street; consider establishing light industrial and self-storage development impact fee; hear report on Pismo Heights Generator Enclosure project.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Continue hearing to consider cannabis activities; discuss and provide direction on the new animal shelter project; review revised county budget forecast for fiscal year 2018-19; consider appointment of county administrative officer (closed session).
San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission. Meets Thursday. 805-781-5612. Public hearing to allow construction of 48,000-square-foot recreational vehicle storage facility in Woodlands Village on Professional Parkway.
Comments