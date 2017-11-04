Cal Poly beats Portland State 35-28 in Big Sky win

Cal Poly’s Brock Mortensen (25) catches a pass and runs down field in the Mustangs’ Homecoming game against Portland State on Saturday at Alex G. Spanos Stadium. The two Big Sky Conference teams were both winless coming into the contest. For coverage, visit sanluisobispo.com/sports or check Monday’s Sports section.
Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
Cal Poly beats Portland State 35-28 in a Big Sky game at Alex G. Spanos stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2017. Cal Poly’s R.J. Mazolewski (10) and Jayson Lee (7) go after Portland’s Charlie Taumoepeau (89).
Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
Cal Poly beats Portland State 35-28 in a Big Sky game at Alex G. Spanos stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2017. Cal Poly’s Casey Sublette (88) goes for a kick.
Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
Cal Poly beats Portland State 35-28 in a Big Sky game at Alex G. Spanos stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2017. Cal Poly’s Mason Montgomery (34) assists against Charlie Taumoepeau (89).
Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
Cal Poly beats Portland State 35-28 in a Big Sky game at Alex G. Spanos stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2017. Cal Poly’s Casey Sublette (88) goes for a kick.
Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
Cal Poly beats Portland State 35-28 in a Big Sky game at Alex G. Spanos stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2017. Cal Poly’s Broc Mortenson (25) catches a pass.
Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
Cal Poly beats Portland State 35-28 in a Big Sky game at Alex G. Spanos stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2017. Cal Poly’s Broc Mortenson (25) just breaks away from Portland’s defense.
Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
Cal Poly beats Portland State 35-28 in a Big Sky game at Alex G. Spanos stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2017. Cal Poly’s Broc Mortenson (25) looks for an opening.
Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
Cal Poly beats Portland State 35-28 in a Big Sky game at Alex G. Spanos stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2017. Cal Poly’s Casey Sublette (88) goes for a kick.
Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
Cal Poly beats Portland State 35-28 in a Big Sky game at Alex G. Spanos stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2017. R.J. Masolewski (10) goes for Portland’s Josh Kraght (4).
Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
Cal Poly beats Portland State 35-28 in a Big Sky game at Alex G. Spanos stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2017. R.J. Masolewski (10) goes for Portland’s Josh Kraght (4).
Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
Cal Poly beats Portland State 35-28 in a Big Sky game at Alex G. Spanos stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2017.
Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
Cal Poly hosts Portland State in a Big Sky game at Alex G. Spanos stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2017. QB Charlie Davis (16) throws a pass.
Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
Cal Poly beats Portland State 35-28 in a Big Sky game at Alex G. Spanos stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2017. Cal Poly kicker, Casey Sublette, watches the game from the sideline.
Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
Cal Poly beats Portland State 35-28 in a Big Sky game at Alex G. Spanos stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2017.
Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
Cal Poly beats Portland State 35-28 in a Big Sky game at Alex G. Spanos stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2017. Cal Poly kicker (88)
Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
Cal Poly hosts Portland State in a Big Sky game at Alex G. Spanos stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2017. Cal Poly kicker, Casey Sublette, kicks off.
Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
Cal Poly beats Portland State 35-28 in a Big Sky game at Alex G. Spanos stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2017. Cal Poly’s Kevin Griffin (3) blocks the pass from Portland’s Trent Riley (80) in the end zone during second quarter play.
Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
Cal Poly beats Portland State 35-28 in a Big Sky game at Alex G. Spanos stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2017. Portland’s (24) tries to tackle Cal Poly’s ball carrier, but isn’t having any luck.
Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
Cal Poly hosts Portland State in a Big Sky game at Alex G. Spanos stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2017. Cal Poly’s Chuby Dunu (28) gets into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
Cal Poly beats Portland State 35-28 in a Big Sky game at Alex G. Spanos stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2017. Jake Javier watches the game on the sidelines.
Laura Dickinson
The Tribune