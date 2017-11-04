20 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Nov. 5

Pancake Breakfast
8 to 11 a.m.
Benefits Grassroots II. San Luis Obispo Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $7. 805-543-0639.
Fiscalini Ranch Preserve Walk
10 a.m. to Noon.
Walk the Forest Loop Trail. Rain cancels. Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, 604 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-400-5366.
Central Coast Weavers Guild Holiday Sale
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Handwoven clothing, household items, gifts and other items. Loom and spinning wheel demonstrations. Strawbale Barn Weaving Studio, 9156 Santa Margarita Road, Atascadero. Free 805-438-5501.
Art in the Park at Dinosaur Caves
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Arts, crafts and food. Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-704-7083.
Kenny Taylor Band
1 p.m.
SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Lane, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843
J Peter Boles
1 to 4 p.m.
Singer-songwriter. Songwriters At Play. Sculpterra Winery and Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-8881.
Dawn Lambeth and Judy Philbin
3 to 5 p.m.
North SLO Community Concert Association. Trinity Lutheran Church, 940 Creston Road, Paso Robles. $25. 805-239-2770.
Sunday Afternoon Tea and Fashion Show
2 to 4 p.m.
Fashions from 2 Blondes Boutique and Jules D Men’s Apparel. Senior Volunteer Services. Mindbody, 651 Tank Farm Road, San Luis Obispo. $40. 805-544-8740.
‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’
2 to 4:30 p.m.
Through Nov. 19. A middle-aged couple experience a breakdown in their marriage. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Cambria. $15 to $20. 805-927-8190.
‘Rounding Third’
2 to 4 p.m.; 7 to 9 p.m.
Through Nov. 19. Two Little League coaches face the facts of fatherhood, sports and life. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20-$35. 805-786-2440.
Quitters
3 to 4 p.m.
Guitar duo Glenn Houston and Stevie Coyle. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-543-8562.
‘Songs from Distant Lands’
3 to 4:30 p.m.
Canzona Women’s Ensemble. United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $30. 805-391-7664.
‘Beethoven’s Triple’
3 to 5 p.m.
The Cracow Duo and Maurice Sklar join Symphony of the Vines. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to 30. 805-235-0687.
‘The Last Flapper’
3 p.m.
Through Nov. 26. One-woman play about Zelda Fitzgerald, wife of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $20 to $25. 805-927-3877.
‘The Member of the Wedding’
3 p.m.
Through Nov. 12. A girl wants to join her brother and his bride on their honeymoon. By The Sea Productions. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20 to $25. 805-776-3287.
Intertidal Life at Hazard Reef
3:30 to 5 p.m.
Learn geology while walking through coastal scrub and sand dunes. Meet in Hazard Canyon parking lot on west side of road. Rain cancels. Adventures With Nature. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Abalone in Morro Bay
4:30 to 7 p.m.
Potluck and presentation by fisherman Steve Rebuck. Historical Society of Morro Bay. Morro Bay Presbyterian Church, 485 Piney Way, Morro Bay. Free. 805-399-2772.
‘Murder at Castle Frankenstein’
5 to 7 p.m.
Dr. Victor Frankenstein, his wife Liz, and their daughter Vicky you to Castle Frankenstein. F.McLintock’s Saloon, Shell Beach, 750 Mattie Rd., Shell Beach. $50. 805-489-3875.
‘Phantom of the Melodrama’
6 p.m.
Through Nov. 12. “The Phantom of the Opera” musical spoof. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.
Morrissey
7:30 p.m.
Former vocalist for The Smiths. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $55 to $85. 805-286-3680.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments