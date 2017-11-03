Panolivo is closing its doors in Paso Robles after 15 years.
Panolivo is closing its doors in Paso Robles after 15 years. Jayson Mellom The Tribune
Panolivo is closing its doors in Paso Robles after 15 years. Jayson Mellom The Tribune

Local

Panolivo’s owners are retiring — but a new Paso restaurant is already on the way

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

November 03, 2017 5:07 PM

Paso Robles restaurant Panolivo will close after brunch Nov. 10, its owners announced in a Facebook post Monday.

“After 15 years of serving delicious food to over 1 million guests, we are retiring,” read the post by owners Didier and Beatrice Cop. “It is now time now to focus on our family and grandchildren.”

The bistro opened in 2003 and has been a long-time favorite of locals for its French-Mediterranean theme. The Cops briefly operated another Panolivo in San Luis Obispo, but closed that location in 2006.

Didier Cop told The Tribune on Friday that he and his wife are looking forward to spending more time with family — including their second grandchild, who is due to be born next week.

“We turned a page 15 years ago when we left San Francisco,” Cop said. “We wanted to do something together, and now we are happy to turn this new page together. ... It’s been an extraordinary adventure.”

Farmstead Kitchen and Catering is expected to open in the restaurant’s 1344 Park St. location around Dec. 1, according to a Facebook post by Farmstead Catering. According to its website, Farmstead chef John McDevitt will focus on farm-to-table cuisine.

Cop said many of Panolivo’s 20 employees were given the opportunity to interview for positions at the new restaurant.

“It is always bittersweet, but we feel they will do us proud,” he said.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Covered California executive director speaks in downtown SLO

Covered California executive director speaks in downtown SLO 0:43

Covered California executive director speaks in downtown SLO
Take a sneak peek at Pismo Beach’s newest hotel, Inn at the Pier 1:00

Take a sneak peek at Pismo Beach’s newest hotel, Inn at the Pier
Watch Atascadero police body cam footage of incident that led to racial bias lawsuit 3:18

Watch Atascadero police body cam footage of incident that led to racial bias lawsuit

View More Video