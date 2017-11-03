Panolivo’s owners are retiring — but a new Paso restaurant is already on the way

Paso Robles restaurant Panolivo will close after brunch Nov. 10, its owners announced in a Facebook post Monday.
“After 15 years of serving delicious food to over 1 million guests, we are retiring,” read the post by owners Didier and Beatrice Cop. “It is now time now to focus on our family and grandchildren.”
The bistro opened in 2003 and has been a long-time favorite of locals for its French-Mediterranean theme. The Cops briefly operated another Panolivo in San Luis Obispo, but closed that location in 2006.
Didier Cop told The Tribune on Friday that he and his wife are looking forward to spending more time with family — including their second grandchild, who is due to be born next week.
“We turned a page 15 years ago when we left San Francisco,” Cop said. “We wanted to do something together, and now we are happy to turn this new page together. ... It’s been an extraordinary adventure.”
Farmstead Kitchen and Catering is expected to open in the restaurant’s 1344 Park St. location around Dec. 1, according to a Facebook post by Farmstead Catering. According to its website, Farmstead chef John McDevitt will focus on farm-to-table cuisine.
Cop said many of Panolivo’s 20 employees were given the opportunity to interview for positions at the new restaurant.
“It is always bittersweet, but we feel they will do us proud,” he said.
Kaytlyn Leslie
