20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Nov. 4

Annual Plant Sale
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
California Native Plant Society. Pacific Beach High School, 11950 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-528-0914.
16th Anniversary Celebration of El Chorro Dog Park
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appetizers, cake, drinks and dog treats. El Chorro Regional Park, Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-7213.
Fourth Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Procession, decorated altars, traditional dances, mariachi music, poets, artists and sellers, art and crafts, Mexican food and beverages and more. Mission Plaza, Monterey and Chorro streets, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-269-0141.
Central Coast Weavers Guild Holiday Sale
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Handwoven clothing, household items, gifts and other items. Loom and spinning wheel demonstrations. Strawbale Barn Weaving Studio, 9156 Santa Margarita Road, Atascadero. Free. 805-438-5501.
White’s Point Vistas
11 to 11:45 a.m.
Enjoy a short, steep walk to view the estuary. Rain cancels. Adventures With Nature. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Saturday Live
1 to 4 p.m.
Hannah Jane Kile. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Barefoot Concerts on the Green
2 to 6 p.m.
The Mother Corn Shuckers. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.
San Luis Obispo Poetry Festival
3 to 5 p.m.
Poets Lani Steele, Nixson Borah, Mary Kay Rummel and Christopher Buckley. Open reading follows. GALA Center Gallery, 1060 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-3595.
‘Phantom of the Melodrama’
3 and 7 p.m.
Through Nov. 12. “The Phantom of the Opera” musical spoof. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.
Windy Cove Mud and Tide Pools
3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Walk to Windy Cove and learn about the plants, mud and organisms inhabiting the the cove. Rain cancels. Adventures With Nature. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Kathy Kallick Band
5 to 8 p.m.
Traditional and original bluegrass music. Red Barn Community Music Series. Red Barn, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Donation at the door. 805-215-3238.
Owl Call Hike
6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Learn about owls in the park. Meet at the Wittenberg Arm Kiosk. Rain cancels event. Masters of the Night. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
‘The Member of the Wedding’
7 p.m.
Through Nov. 12. A girl wants to join her brother and his bride on their honeymoon. By The Sea Productions. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20 to $25. 805-776-3287.
‘Rounding Third’
7 to 9 p.m.
Through Nov. 19. Two Little League coaches face the facts of fatherhood, sports and life. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20-$35. 805-786-2440.
‘Stage Door’
7 to 9 p.m.
Through Nov. 11. The hopes and ambitions of 16 aspiring actresses. Templeton High School Drama. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 South Main St., Templeton. $12, $10 students and seniors. 805-591-4770.
Tony Furtado Trio
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Blues, bluegrass, folk and acoustic rock. SLOfolks. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. 805-772-2880.
‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’
7:30 p.m.
Through Nov. 19. A middle-aged couple experience a breakdown in their marriage. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Cambria. $15 to $20. 805-927-8190.
‘The Last Flapper’
7:30 p.m.
Through Nov. 26. One-woman play about Zelda Fitzgerald, wife of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $20 to $25. 805-927-3877.
Arab Music Ensemble
8 to 10 p.m.
Classic and contemporary music and dance from the Eastern Mediterranean. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.
Improv Comedy Show
8 to 10 p.m.
Central Coast Comedy Theater. Kreuzberg Coffee Company, 685 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-242-3109.
