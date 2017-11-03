Human remains found at scene of car crash near Santa Barbara

Human remains were found Friday at the scene of a car crash over the side of Gibraltar Road near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

About 9:15 a.m., sheriff’s deputies, California Highway Patrol officers and county firefighters responded to the scene for a report of a vehicle over the side of Gibraltar Road near East Camino Cielo, sheriff’s Sgt. Brad Welch said.

Personnel found a vehicle on its roof in the canyon with human remains nearby, he said.

“The Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office responded and is in the process of making a positive identification,” Welch said. “No additional information will be released at this time regarding this incident due to the active investigation and until next of kin is notified.”

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue Team also responded and assisted in recovering the remains.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle reportedly was connected to a missing persons case from 2015, but no further details were available.