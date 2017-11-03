More Videos

  The Las Vegas shooting in photos

    On the night of Oct. 1, a gunman opened fire on a concert near the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, killing 58 and wounding hundreds of others.

On the night of Oct. 1, a gunman opened fire on a concert near the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, killing 58 and wounding hundreds of others. Video produced by Emily Zentner
Local

Help is available for 85 SLO County residents who survived Vegas shooting

By Monica Vaughan

mvaughan@thetribunenews.com

November 03, 2017 12:40 PM

When shots were fired into a large crowd at a music festival in Las Vegas last month, 85 of the people who ran from the chaos were San Luis Obispo County residents, according to FBI statistics provided to the San Luis Obispo County Victim Witness Assistance Center.

That organization is now searching for the local survivors to offer free resources through the 8.5 California Victims Compensation Board to address the impacts of the harrowing experience.

Victim services can reunite people with property that was lost in the crowd, pay for the medical costs of any injuries — including those suffered while trying to flee — and arrange free counseling to help address the long-term emotional effects of trauma such as an inability to sleep, changes in eating habits and fear of crowds.

“The shooting lasted 15 minutes. What we’re hearing from victims is it felt like an hour-and-a-half because you’re trying to get away,” said Beth Raub, assistant director of the local Victim Witness Assistance Center.

“All that anxiety can take awhile to work out of our systems,” Raub said.

So far, the center — part of the District Attorney’s Office — has helped 11 survivors, mostly by providing counseling. Some of them suffered injuries during their escape, including bruising and lacerations.

Monica Vaughan: 805-781-7930, @MonicaLVaughan

To get help

Call 805-781-5821 to speak to a Victim Witness Assistance Center advocate.

