Local Realtors donate $10,055 to Transitions Mental Health

Individuals celebrate Central Coast Realtors® Charitable Foundation’s donation to Transitions Mental Health Association. From left, TMHA board member Casey Appell, TMHA Executive Director Jill Bolster-White, CCRCF President Graham Updegrove, CCRCF Events Committee chair Sarah Hudson, CCRCF director Robin Foreman, CCRCF Stacy Axan, TMHA division director Frank Ricceri and CCRCF director Chris Strand. Courtesy photo