Local Realtors donate $10,055 to Transitions Mental Health

San Luis Obispo
The Central Coast Realtors® Charitable Foundation recently donated $10,055 to Transitions Mental Health Association; the money was raised during the foundation’s first poker tournament at Holland Ranch that included dinner, drinks, live music and a silent auction. Prizes for the top winners included a three-night stay at a condo in Maui, season passes to China Peak and a $400 gift certificate to Luna Red/Novo.
“We are thrilled the event was a success and look forward to continuing that momentum into next year,” said Graham Updegrove, foundation president. For more information, contact association executive Cindy Doll at 805-541-2282, e-mail: Doll@slorealtors.org http://www.slorealtors.org/
Arroyo Grande
Saint Barnabas Thrift Shop donated $1,000 to Literacy For Life San Luis Obispo in September. Each month, the thrift shop selects one of 12 nonprofit organizations to receive a donation.
Previous recipients have included the Maxine Lewis Homeless Shelter, Hospice Partners of the Central Coast, Five Cities Meals on Wheels, Caring Callers, Captive Hearts and the Women’s Shelter Program of San Luis Obispo County.
The nonprofit outreach ministry of Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church, which is staffed by volunteers, is located at 114 Brisco Road, Arroyo Grande.
