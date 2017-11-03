Does your kid love fidget spinners? They can show off their skills at new SLO County event

A new Central Coast event is putting a fresh spin on a popular toy.

Fans of fidget spinners are invited to attend the inaugural FidgetCon on Nov. 11 at the South Bay Community Center in Los Osos. The event, which is aimed at ages 5 to 12, will feature crafts, fidget races, a raffle and a best tricks contest — all centered around the propeller-shaped gizmos that saw a surge in popularity this spring.

Event coordinator Teri Bayus said her grandchildren inspired her to create FidgetCon as a fundraiser for environmental nonprofit Stand For Trees. Although the event is free, raffle tickets, cookies, candy and water will be available for sale, with proceeds benefiting the Mill Valley-based group.

“I also am a freak for fidget spinners,” added Bayus. She owns 110 different versions of the toys, which feature blades that spin around a bearing.

For more information about Fidget Con, call 805-305-0579 or visit www.facebook.com/fidgetCon.