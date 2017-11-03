Local

November 3, 2017 9:42 AM

Fire causes evacuation at Atascadero High School

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

Atascadero High School students briefly had to evacuate on Friday morning, after a small fire broke out in the campus’s V building.

School secretary MaryAnne Chaney said the evacuation occurred after school began Friday.

She said the Atascadero Fire Department arrived, assessed the situation. and extinguished the fire. There were no reported injuries and everyone was allowed back into the building.

The cause of the fire was unknown as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

