Arroyo Grande High locked down after rumors of weapon on campus; ‘all clear’ now

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

November 03, 2017 9:26 AM

Update 10:50 a.m.

Arroyo Grande High School was placed on a temporary lockdown after officials received information that a possible weapon had been brought onto the campus, the Arroyo Grande Police Department said in a news release Friday morning saying.

Officials called the lockdown a precautionary measure.

“Following a thorough and rapid joint investigative effort between police and school staff it was determined there was no threat to the school and the report was determined to be unfounded,” the news release said.

Original story: Arroyo Grande High School went on a brief lockdown Friday morning.

The reason for the lockdown has not been released, but the high school posted a message on its Facebook page at about 8:30 a.m: “We are in a Lock Down. Please wait for further instructions.”

Ten minutes later, the lockdown was lifted, with an “all clear” message posted to Facebook.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

