SLO County’s new airport terminal welcomes its first passengers

More Videos

Watch Atascadero police body cam footage of incident that led to racial bias lawsuit 3:18

Watch Atascadero police body cam footage of incident that led to racial bias lawsuit

Pause
Crews battle fully engulfed house fire in San Luis Obispo 0:28

Crews battle fully engulfed house fire in San Luis Obispo

Fire crews respond to house fire in San Luis Obispo; 1 dead 1:15

Fire crews respond to house fire in San Luis Obispo; 1 dead

Is this new building in downtown SLO 'hideous'? 1:10

Is this new building in downtown SLO 'hideous'?

Take a tour: SLO County airport's new terminal opens Nov. 1 1:13

Take a tour: SLO County airport's new terminal opens Nov. 1

Witches trade their brooms for paddleboards in Morro Bay 0:55

Witches trade their brooms for paddleboards in Morro Bay

See Highway 1 being rebuilt over Big Sur's massive landslide 2:07

See Highway 1 being rebuilt over Big Sur's massive landslide

See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020 2:11

See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020

Hazmat team on scene after trailer overturns, starts leaking on Tank Farm Road 1:50

Hazmat team on scene after trailer overturns, starts leaking on Tank Farm Road

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 12:44

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade

  • Take a tour: SLO County airport's new terminal opens Nov. 1

    The new San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport terminal's official opening date is Nov. 1, 2017. The facility is 56,000 square feet — almost 40,000 square feet larger than the existing terminal. High ceilings and a new outdoor courtyard are among the highlights of the new building.

The new San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport terminal's official opening date is Nov. 1, 2017. The facility is 56,000 square feet — almost 40,000 square feet larger than the existing terminal. High ceilings and a new outdoor courtyard are among the highlights of the new building. Laura Dickinson The Tribune
The new San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport terminal's official opening date is Nov. 1, 2017. The facility is 56,000 square feet — almost 40,000 square feet larger than the existing terminal. High ceilings and a new outdoor courtyard are among the highlights of the new building. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Local

SLO County’s new airport terminal welcomes its first passengers

By Gabby Ferreira And Lucas Clark

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

lclark@thetribunenews.com

November 02, 2017 3:32 PM

The crowning achievement in an already exciting year at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport came to fruition beginning Wednesday night with the official opening of its new $39.5 million terminal.

The first arriving passengers aboard United Airlines Flight 5529 from Denver entered the new 56,000-square-foot terminal ahead of schedule on Wednesday, perhaps a good omen for a project that’s been years in the making.

“It’s been built as a perfect welcome mat for visitors to come explore our region,” said Airport Director Kevin Bumen. “We’re glad to finally have a facility that’s so worth that effort.”

The first departing flights for the new terminal came at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

“We’ve really had no issues,” Bumen said on Thursday. “They’ve been very minor, little things that passengers wouldn’t notice, nothing major.”

Cookies and other goodies were available in the gate area for passengers and goody bags were available at the information desk in the lobby. As of Thursday morning, Bumen said the terminal had seen about 10 flights in and out of the building.

“So far, so good,” he said.

Rodney and Laurie Lucas of Ohio pulled up to the new terminal Thursday morning after a two-week visit with Laurie’s aunt, who lives in SLO. They had flown into the old terminal, and were “totally confused” when they tried to return their rental car.

“It looks great,” Rodney said. And Laurie added that airport employees helped point them to the new rental car area. “We got great service,” she said.

Dan Rodriguez, a Templeton resident, had just landed. He flew to Las Vegas out of the old terminal on Saturday.

“It’s great to see that much improved,” Rodriguez said, commenting on all the space in the new terminal. “It’s very nice.”

SLO Airport024
The boarding area at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport’s new terminal.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Related stories from The Tribune

Robert Lincoln, an off-duty SkyWest pilot who’s based in San Francisco but lives in the area, stopped by to check out the new terminal.

“I’m very impressed,” he said. “It’s long overdue and much better. The old one was too cramped and shop-worn.”

Lincoln said the new terminal was comparable to terminals in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.

Construction of the building — almost 45,000 square feet larger than the previous terminal — has been ongoing since 2015 and aims to provide travelers with a variety of new amenities, including a larger checkpoint area and a food and beverage concession post-security.

The expanded security checkpoint area also includes a full-body scanner, in addition to a walk-through magnetometer scanner, so passengers won’t have to endure physical pat-downs if one machine goes down.

Bumen said in mid-October that the airport has seen the passenger load triple since the addition of flights to Denver and Seattle, and that growth is driven by the planes having more seats to fill.

The new terminal can handle about 1.2 million passengers per year, according to Bumen, though he emphasized that that figure is a “soft number” and the terminal could accommodate more.

Bumen said the airport currently expects to see about a half-million total passengers over the next year, which also could feature the addition of nonstop flights to Portland and Dallas.

SLO Airport046WEB LEDE
Laurie and Rodney Lucas from Ohio enter the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport’s new terminal Thursday morning. When they arrived to visit family two weeks ago, they used the old terminal.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Atascadero police body cam footage of incident that led to racial bias lawsuit

View More Video