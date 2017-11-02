Cal Poly fraternity being investigated for drug, alcohol violations cleared of wrongdoing

One of the two Cal Poly fraternities recently placed on interim suspension for allegedly violating university drug, alcohol and unregistered party policies in September has been cleared by the school.

An investigation by the university’s Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities cleared the Sigma Nu fraternity chapter of all allegations, Cal Poly officials said Thursday.

“The chapter is free to resume normal operation,” spokesman Matt Lazier wrote in an email statement.

Cal Poly placed Sigma Nu on interim suspension Oct. 24.

A second fraternity, Kappa Sigma, remains on interim suspension while the university completes an investigation “related to a separate, possibly unregistered incident in mid-September that is alleged to have violated university recruitment and alcohol policies,” Lazier said in a previous statement.