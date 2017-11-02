Michael (Timothy J. Cox) and Don (Travis Mitchell) wait out a rain delay in “Rounding Third,” playing Friday through Nov. 19 at San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre.
10 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Nov. 3

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

November 02, 2017 2:45 PM

Central Coast Economic Forecast

7:30 a.m. to noon

Speakers include Megan McArdle, Chris Thornberg and Jordan Levine. Alex Madonna Expo Center, 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. $120 to $130. 805-788-4450.

Birds of Land and Sea at Morro Rock

10 a.m. to Noon

Observe cormorants, pelicans, and gulls. Adventures With Nature. Morro Rock, 101 Coleman Drive, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.

Brown Bag Concert

Noon to 12:45 p.m.

Craig Kincaid and Sonnie Brown. Wilson Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.

Tide Pools at Corallina Cove

3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Explore the tide pools of Corallina Cove at low tide. Adventures with Nature. Bluff trailhead near Spooner Ranch House, Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.

‘American Jazz Standards by Polish Composers’

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Jazz trio. Paderewski Festival. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $5 to $45. 805-235-5409.

‘Rounding Third’

7 to 9 p.m.

Two Little League coaches face the facts of fatherhood, sports and life. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-786-2440.

RT-15
Don (Travis Mitchell) and Michael (Timothy J. Cox) cheer the team on from the sidelines in “Rounding Third,” playing Friday through Nov. 19 at San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre.
Ryan C. Loyd RyLo Media Design

The Bald Spots

7 to 9 p.m.

Popular songs from the 1950s and ’60s. Fundraiser for the Gary and Patricia Lamprecht Music Education Endowment. Trilogy at Monarch Dunes, 1645 Trilogy Parkway, Nipomo. $20 to $25. 805-541-6797.

‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’

7:30 p.m.

A middle-aged couple experiences a breakdown in their marriage. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Cambria. $15 to $20. 805-927-8190.

‘The Last Flapper’

7:30 p.m.

One-woman play about Zelda Fitzgerald, wife of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $20 to $25. 805-927-3877.

‘Keeping it Local: Sustaining Your Community’

8 p.m.

Celebrity chef Hugh Acheson discusses how we grow, cook and shop for food, followed by an audience Q&A. Pavilion, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $30. 805-756-4849.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

