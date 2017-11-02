10 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Nov. 3

Central Coast Economic Forecast
7:30 a.m. to noon
Speakers include Megan McArdle, Chris Thornberg and Jordan Levine. Alex Madonna Expo Center, 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. $120 to $130. 805-788-4450.
Birds of Land and Sea at Morro Rock
10 a.m. to Noon
Observe cormorants, pelicans, and gulls. Adventures With Nature. Morro Rock, 101 Coleman Drive, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Brown Bag Concert
Noon to 12:45 p.m.
Craig Kincaid and Sonnie Brown. Wilson Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.
Tide Pools at Corallina Cove
3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Explore the tide pools of Corallina Cove at low tide. Adventures with Nature. Bluff trailhead near Spooner Ranch House, Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
‘American Jazz Standards by Polish Composers’
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Jazz trio. Paderewski Festival. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $5 to $45. 805-235-5409.
‘Rounding Third’
7 to 9 p.m.
Two Little League coaches face the facts of fatherhood, sports and life. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-786-2440.
The Bald Spots
7 to 9 p.m.
Popular songs from the 1950s and ’60s. Fundraiser for the Gary and Patricia Lamprecht Music Education Endowment. Trilogy at Monarch Dunes, 1645 Trilogy Parkway, Nipomo. $20 to $25. 805-541-6797.
‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’
7:30 p.m.
A middle-aged couple experiences a breakdown in their marriage. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Cambria. $15 to $20. 805-927-8190.
‘The Last Flapper’
7:30 p.m.
One-woman play about Zelda Fitzgerald, wife of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $20 to $25. 805-927-3877.
‘Keeping it Local: Sustaining Your Community’
8 p.m.
Celebrity chef Hugh Acheson discusses how we grow, cook and shop for food, followed by an audience Q&A. Pavilion, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $30. 805-756-4849.
