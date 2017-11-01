Owners of gray building in downtown SLO hope wood siding solves color dispute

A section of wood siding on a new three-story building in downtown San Luis Obispo may be enough to satisfy a City Council directive to change the structure’s existing single-shaded charcoal gray facade to a two-tone scheme.

Developers of the building at 1135 Santa Rosa St. floated the idea to the city’s Architectural Review Commission but have yet to submit a formal proposal for review.

An Oct. 17 memo to city staff referencing the proposal says the wood siding is from the same design used on the Santa Rosa Street side of the building and would be an “appropriate and acceptable treatment,” rather than alternatives such as introducing a new color or material. The proposal’s rendering shows the siding being used on a recessed portion of the second story.

Building owner Ben Kulick confirmed in an email to The Tribune that he is working with the Architectural Review Commission “to find an acceptable solution per the direction of City Council.”

A community grassroots group, Save Our Downtown, is opposing the concept as insufficient.

San Luis Obispo resident Allan Cooper, who represents Save Our Downtown, wrote in an email to City Council that the rendering shows a “very small area of the Marsh Street facade appliqued with wood siding.”

A rendering shows how an accent of wood siding would be used to break up the gray base color of the building at 1135 Santa Rosa St. in San Luis Obispo. Ben Kulick

“We believe this ‘color change’ on a wall plane recessed behind a balcony does not meet the Council’s intent,” Cooper wrote. “In fact this suggested design modification fails to reduce the monochromatic appearance and the Marsh Street elevation remains bulky and massive.”

The building’s development group, 33 Tons LLC, was directed in an Oct. 3 City Council meeting to work with the Architectural Review Commission to change the exterior on the side of the building facing Marsh Street to meet the community design two-toned color guideline and a avoid its current “monotonous” and “massive” look.

The image shows, in concept, the solution that would be recommended to the (Architectural Review Commission) for consideration. San Luis Obispo city officials in memo

The council determined the project, in its current state, generally complies with design guidelines and the dark gray exterior can remain as a base color.

Assistant planner Walter Oetzell said Wednesday he plans check in with the owners this week about their plans to submit a formal proposal. Once it’s submitted, planners will evaluate its consistency with community design guidelines and the City Council’s guidance and then set an Architectural Review Commission hearing within four to six weeks.