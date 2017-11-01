Owners of gray building in downtown SLO hope wood siding solves color dispute

More Videos

Watch Atascadero police body cam footage of incident that led to racial bias lawsuit 3:18

Watch Atascadero police body cam footage of incident that led to racial bias lawsuit

Pause
Witches trade their brooms for paddleboards in Morro Bay 0:55

Witches trade their brooms for paddleboards in Morro Bay

A surf-monster mash: Haoleween surf contest in Morro Bay 0:48

A surf-monster mash: Haoleween surf contest in Morro Bay

SLO homeowners near Avila Ranch project are worried about traffic, safety 0:52

SLO homeowners near Avila Ranch project are worried about traffic, safety

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made 1:40

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made

'Hamilton' star Joanna Jones performs at Nipomo High in 2008 1:10

'Hamilton' star Joanna Jones performs at Nipomo High in 2008

'Science and spirituality': How a SLO County winery makes better wine with biodynamics 0:53

'Science and spirituality': How a SLO County winery makes better wine with biodynamics

See Highway 1 being rebuilt over Big Sur's massive landslide 2:07

See Highway 1 being rebuilt over Big Sur's massive landslide

Three Stacks and a Rock brewery in Morro Bay reopens under new ownership 0:54

Three Stacks and a Rock brewery in Morro Bay reopens under new ownership

Hazmat team on scene after trailer overturns, starts leaking on Tank Farm Road 1:50

Hazmat team on scene after trailer overturns, starts leaking on Tank Farm Road

  • Is this new building in downtown SLO 'hideous'?

    A controversial, dark gray three-story building in the heart of downtown San Luis Obispo must get a new paint job, the City Council decided Tuesday, October 3, 2017. Some people said they liked the project’s charcoal gray facade at Santa Rosa and Marsh streets. But others called it "hideous." Take a look at the building ... what do you think?

A controversial, dark gray three-story building in the heart of downtown San Luis Obispo must get a new paint job, the City Council decided Tuesday, October 3, 2017. Some people said they liked the project’s charcoal gray facade at Santa Rosa and Marsh streets. But others called it "hideous." Take a look at the building ... what do you think? Nick Wilson The Tribune
A controversial, dark gray three-story building in the heart of downtown San Luis Obispo must get a new paint job, the City Council decided Tuesday, October 3, 2017. Some people said they liked the project’s charcoal gray facade at Santa Rosa and Marsh streets. But others called it "hideous." Take a look at the building ... what do you think? Nick Wilson The Tribune

Local

Owners of gray building in downtown SLO hope wood siding solves color dispute

By Nick Wilson

nwilson@thetribunenews.com

November 01, 2017 7:21 PM

A section of wood siding on a new three-story building in downtown San Luis Obispo may be enough to satisfy a City Council directive to change the structure’s existing single-shaded charcoal gray facade to a two-tone scheme.

Developers of the building at 1135 Santa Rosa St. floated the idea to the city’s Architectural Review Commission but have yet to submit a formal proposal for review.

An Oct. 17 memo to city staff referencing the proposal says the wood siding is from the same design used on the Santa Rosa Street side of the building and would be an “appropriate and acceptable treatment,” rather than alternatives such as introducing a new color or material. The proposal’s rendering shows the siding being used on a recessed portion of the second story.

Building owner Ben Kulick confirmed in an email to The Tribune that he is working with the Architectural Review Commission “to find an acceptable solution per the direction of City Council.”

A community grassroots group, Save Our Downtown, is opposing the concept as insufficient.

San Luis Obispo resident Allan Cooper, who represents Save Our Downtown, wrote in an email to City Council that the rendering shows a “very small area of the Marsh Street facade appliqued with wood siding.”

photo rendering
A rendering shows how an accent of wood siding would be used to break up the gray base color of the building at 1135 Santa Rosa St. in San Luis Obispo.
Ben Kulick

“We believe this ‘color change’ on a wall plane recessed behind a balcony does not meet the Council’s intent,” Cooper wrote. “In fact this suggested design modification fails to reduce the monochromatic appearance and the Marsh Street elevation remains bulky and massive.”

The building’s development group, 33 Tons LLC, was directed in an Oct. 3 City Council meeting to work with the Architectural Review Commission to change the exterior on the side of the building facing Marsh Street to meet the community design two-toned color guideline and a avoid its current “monotonous” and “massive” look.

The image shows, in concept, the solution that would be recommended to the (Architectural Review Commission) for consideration.

San Luis Obispo city officials in memo

The council determined the project, in its current state, generally complies with design guidelines and the dark gray exterior can remain as a base color.

Assistant planner Walter Oetzell said Wednesday he plans check in with the owners this week about their plans to submit a formal proposal. Once it’s submitted, planners will evaluate its consistency with community design guidelines and the City Council’s guidance and then set an Architectural Review Commission hearing within four to six weeks.

Related stories from The Tribune

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Atascadero police body cam footage of incident that led to racial bias lawsuit

View More Video