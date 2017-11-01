5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Nov. 2

Morro Bay Surfboard Art Festival
6 to 9 p.m.
Unique surfboard art installations during the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers Market. SLO Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St. 805-543-8562.
Cafe Musique
6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Paderewski Festival opening concert. Gypsy, swing, tango, folk and classical music. Cass Winery, 7350 Linne Road, Paso Robles. $5 to $45; free for children under 18 free. 805-235-5409.
‘Phantom of The Melodrama’
7 p.m.
“The Phantom of the Opera” musical spoof. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. www.americanmelodrama.com. 805-489-2499.
‘The Secret Garden’
7 to 8:30 p.m.
Play for young audiences. Cayucos Elementary School, 301 Cayucos Drive. All seats $5. 805-995-3694.
‘Stage Door’
7 to 9 p.m.
The hopes and ambitions of 16 aspiring actresses. Templeton High School Drama. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 S. Main St. $12; $10 students and seniors. 805-591-4770.
