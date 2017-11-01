Nipomo FFA students will take their livestock-judging skills to Scotland

Just a few weeks after being named one of the top FFA teams in the state, some of Nipomo’s Future Farmer students have learned they will be heading to Scotland.

The Nipomo Livestock Evaluation Team was named Reserve National Champions at the National FFA Judging Finals in Indianapolis on Oct. 27, according to a club new release. Because of that, the team — made up of students Tucker Banta, Erica Bowles, Eric Sahagun and Kyler Vernon — has earned a spot on the International Livestock Judging Tour through Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. (Sauhagun and Vernon also won individual titles at the competition, ranking 7th and 10th, respectively.)

The 14-day trip will have the students competing at the Royal Scotland Highland show in Edinburgh in June. The annual show, now celebrating its 178th year, showcases “the best in farming food and rural life,” according to its website. It includes cooking shows; food and drink exhibits; arts and crafts, fashion and home goods booths; Scottish pole climbing and utility pole climbing competitions; live music; and of course, livestock competitions.

The students will also tour some of the top livestock breeders in Scotland and Ireland.

“Having the opportunity to gain a global experience is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” club reporter Kayla Zalesny said. “Nipomo FFA is very proud of our livestock team as they have made their dreams become a reality.”