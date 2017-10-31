A screenshot of the online streaming of the Vandenberg Air Force Base launch shows a Minotaur C rocket blasting off Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.
A screenshot of the online streaming of the Vandenberg Air Force Base launch shows a Minotaur C rocket blasting off Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Courtesy photo
A screenshot of the online streaming of the Vandenberg Air Force Base launch shows a Minotaur C rocket blasting off Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Courtesy photo

Local

Minotaur C rocket carrying 10 spacecraft launches from Vandenberg

By Janene Scully

Noozhawk.com

October 31, 2017 3:58 PM

A skinny four-stage rocket blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in northern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday on a mission carrying 10 commercial spacecraft into orbit.

The Minotaur C rocket, built by Orbital ATK, blasted off from Space Launch Complex-576E at 2:37 p.m.

A short time later, a launch team member announced that the rocket’s fairing had separated and fully deployed.

It was the key milestone for the rebranded rocket formerly called Taurus and plagued by a number of technical troubles involving the nose cone failing to fall away as scheduled.

The rocket carried six SkySat craft and four Dove satellites for Planet, with deployment set to begin more than 13 minutes after liftoff and the final craft delivered more than 19 minutes after departing Vandenberg.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz.

Related stories from The Tribune

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hazmat team on scene after trailer overturns, starts leaking on Tank Farm Road

View More Video