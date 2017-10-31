More Videos

Overturned trailer, hazmat spill close Tank Farm Road in SLO

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

October 31, 2017 8:17 AM

An overturned trailer blocked traffic and sparked a hazardous materials incident on Tank Farm Road in San Luis Obispo for much of the day on Tuesday.

Crews responded to the area near the intersection with South Higuera Street at about 5:45 a.m. for a reported broken fire hydrant, according to San Luis Obispo City Fire Department Deputy Chief Keith Aggson.

When they arrived, they found the hydrant had been sheared off due to an overturned trailer. They also noticed that the trailer was punctured and leaking a white liquid, Aggson said. Crews secured the hydrant and were able to “dam and dike” the area where the white liquid had spilled.

They then requested help from the San Luis Obispo Regional Hazardous Materials Response Team. Officials sampled the material and determined that it did not appear to be hazardous, Aggson said.

At that point, authorities transferred the cleanup work to a company contracted by the truck’s owner, Aggson said. According to the trucking company’s bill of ladings, which records what the trucks carry, this particular trailer was carrying herbicides and pesticides.

Though the company was handling the cleanup, local officials were still in charge of the incident.

There was no active leak and no active gas or liquid being run off, Aggson said, and the risk to the public was minimal. Traffic was detoured away from the incident onto nearby roads.

Aggson called the situation a case of “hurry up and wait.” As of 6:05 p.m., the road was still closed.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

