SLO Village matches seniors who need a helping hand with volunteers happy to assist

Seniors finding it difficult to handle daily tasks like completing minor home repairs, using a computer or reading the newspaper can now reach out for help through a new nonprofit called SLO Village.
Based on a model that started in Boston in 2002, organized support systems referred to as “villages” now exist nationwide, including in Santa Barbara, San Francisco, San Diego and Monterey. They connect seniors in need of a helping hand with volunteers from nearby communities.
“Our members tend to be people who want to stay in their own homes but who can use some level of support,” said Dave Kuykendall, the organization’s board president. “We help them to become much more connected to the community and less isolated.”
SLO Village started in February with a nine-member Board of Directors. The nonprofit now has 50 client members and 38 volunteers, and it’s working to expand its participation.
SLO Village currently serves members in San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Grover Beach, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Nipomo, Oceano, Pismo Beach, and Shell Beach. Expansion to the North County will be depend on increasing its volunteer pool.
Dave Kuykendall, SLO Village board president
Volunteers participate as much or as little as they like and undergo background checks in 50 states through the national company Verified Volunteers.
SLO Village’s services might include a ride to the doctor’s office, companionship on a neighborhood walk, or help replacing a light bulb.
The idea is to help people live independently with tasks that are fairly routine but that have become challenging.
The program doesn’t offer caregiving or skilled nursing. But coordinators vet businesses and provide referrals for needed plumbers, painters, handymen, home health care, and housekeeping whom client members can hire for needed work.
Senior members must be 60 or older. Single members pay $500 per year while couples pay $750.
Members share their needs with program coordinators, who are available by phone to schedule appointments. Volunteers then can sign up to help with tasks by booking appointments in an online portal.
The village services include educational and social events, which have included a wine-and-cheese social in Edna Valley and member TGIF Friday gatherings.
I’m a very independent person and so is my wife. We’ve lived in our home for 25 years and we’re fighting to stay here. I need help with reading because my eyesight isn’t very good.
Joe Abrahams, 101-year-old San Luis Obispo resident
How it works
On Monday, retired airline pilot Joe St. Clair volunteered his time by reading news stories in the New York Times aloud to 101-year-old San Luis Obispo resident Joe Abrahams, a retired psychotherapist and author.
“I’m a very independent person, and so is my wife,” Abrahams said. “We’ve lived in our home for 25 years, and we’re fighting to stay here. I need help with reading because my eyesight isn’t very good.”
As St. Clair read the news, another volunteer, Kay Emmons, accompanied Elisabeth Abrahams, Joe’s wife, on a walk near their home.
“We were one of the first members of the program,” Elisabeth said. “It has been very helpful.”
Elisabeth said she’ll seek SLO Village’s help with using her laptop. Emmons, of San Luis Obispo, signed up to give Elisabeth a ride to the doctor’s office this week.
“I’m single and will be a member of the village someday too,” Emmons said. “I’d like to stay in my home as long as I can. I think this is a really valuable program that improves the community.”
For more information on the program, visit www.slovillage.org.
