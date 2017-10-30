Double fines return for Halloween partiers in SLO

Keep the noise down and don’t get rowdy on Halloween: Fines are doubling for drunk in public, unruly gatherings and other municipal code violations, the San Luis Obispo Police Department warned Monday.
The citywide “safety enhancement zone” will go into effect at 12:01 Tuesday morning and end at 7 a.m. Wednesday, the department said. Cal Poly University Police also will assist with patrols and have citation authority.
Violations subject to higher fines include having an open container, noise violations, being in possession of a deadly and dangerous weapon, being drunk in public, unruly gatherings and public urination, the police department said.
The cheapest fines start at $700, for offenses such as noise violations and public urination. If you’re hosting an unruly gathering, however, you could be fined at least $1,000 or more, according to the department.
