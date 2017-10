More Videos 0:48 A surf-monster mash: Haoleween surf contest in Morro Bay Pause 1:16 Harmony beachfront home goes on the market for $6.7 million 2:08 California's many potholes have Caltrans looking for new solutions 0:53 6 tips for keeping rats away 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:44 Why I grow marijuana: Arroyo Grande mom wants to make SLO County pot industry a success 0:57 Meet Dallas: A gentle shelter pup looking for her forever home 1:21 Jack Ohman: What happens in Vegas 1:13 Take a tour: SLO County airport's new terminal will open Nov. 1 1:57 SLO climber describes the grueling search for missing hikers in the Sierra Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A surf-monster mash: Haoleween surf contest in Morro Bay Surf's up, ghosts and goblins! The second annual Haoleween Surf Competition, hosted by Libertine Brewing, was held at Morro Rock in Morro Bay on Sunday morning, Oct. 29, 2017. Surfers dressed in costumes during their heats. Surf's up, ghosts and goblins! The second annual Haoleween Surf Competition, hosted by Libertine Brewing, was held at Morro Rock in Morro Bay on Sunday morning, Oct. 29, 2017. Surfers dressed in costumes during their heats. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Surf's up, ghosts and goblins! The second annual Haoleween Surf Competition, hosted by Libertine Brewing, was held at Morro Rock in Morro Bay on Sunday morning, Oct. 29, 2017. Surfers dressed in costumes during their heats. Laura Dickinson The Tribune